Utah Retirement Systems Has $33.55 Million Stock Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Utah Retirement Systems lowered its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 301,295 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the quarter. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Walt Disney were worth $33,549,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Tacita Capital Inc increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 93.2% during the 4th quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 257 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd acquired a new stake in Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Midwest Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. 65.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Walt Disney Stock Performance

DIS opened at $91.16 on Wednesday. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $80.10 and a 52-week high of $118.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $164.80 billion, a PE ratio of 29.69, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.68. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.20.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The entertainment giant reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.32. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 9.95% and a net margin of 6.07%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DIS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Redburn Atlantic raised Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $100.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $123.75.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

Featured Stories

