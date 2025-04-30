Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Has $1.29 Million Stock Holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC reduced its position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 19,754 shares of the company’s stock after selling 404 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF were worth $1,286,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Elser Financial Planning Inc boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 3,665.7% during the 4th quarter. Elser Financial Planning Inc now owns 733,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,709,000 after acquiring an additional 713,608 shares during the period. Wealth Management Nebraska bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $36,253,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $34,916,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 7,076.3% in the fourth quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 456,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,680,000 after purchasing an additional 449,701 shares during the period. Finally, Savant Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 34.3% during the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,368,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,075,000 after buying an additional 349,613 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFAS opened at $58.24 on Wednesday. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $51.45 and a 12-month high of $71.78. The business has a 50 day moving average of $59.00 and a 200-day moving average of $64.26. The stock has a market cap of $9.03 billion, a PE ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 1.06.

The Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (DFAS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in small-cap US companies, selected using multiple factors and weighted by market capitalization. DFAS was launched on Dec 15, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

