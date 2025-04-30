Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC Acquires 349 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,032 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the period. Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $783,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Trek Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 479.9% during the fourth quarter. Trek Financial LLC now owns 36,320 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $4,044,000 after acquiring an additional 30,057 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management raised its position in Walt Disney by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 140,883 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $15,687,000 after purchasing an additional 13,339 shares in the last quarter. Greystone Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Greystone Financial Group LLC now owns 85,187 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $9,486,000 after buying an additional 9,967 shares during the period. Avanza Fonder AB bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth $15,125,000. Finally, FourThought Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at $446,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Walt Disney from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Walt Disney from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $112.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, April 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $123.75.

Walt Disney Stock Up 1.1 %

NYSE:DIS opened at $91.16 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $164.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.69, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $96.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.20. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $80.10 and a 1-year high of $118.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The entertainment giant reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.32. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 9.95% and a net margin of 6.07%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

About Walt Disney

(Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.