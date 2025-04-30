Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) Stock Position Increased by Utah Retirement Systems

Utah Retirement Systems lifted its position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 243,690 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $21,766,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. TFC Financial Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 308.8% during the fourth quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 278 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates raised its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 423.7% during the fourth quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 309 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 262.4% during the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 395 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. Finally, Fairway Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on BSX. StockNews.com upgraded Boston Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $116.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Argus set a $130.00 price target on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Twenty-three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.52.

Boston Scientific Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:BSX opened at $102.69 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $151.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $98.56 and its 200-day moving average is $95.08. Boston Scientific Co. has a 52-week low of $70.97 and a 52-week high of $107.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.08. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 11.07% and a return on equity of 17.80%. The business had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Boston Scientific Co. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Boston Scientific

In related news, SVP Vance R. Brown sold 4,826 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.09, for a total value of $458,904.34. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 36,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,441,592.37. This trade represents a 11.77 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John Bradley Sorenson sold 1,201 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.31, for a total transaction of $127,678.31. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,704,845.33. This represents a 4.51 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 138,009 shares of company stock worth $14,407,381. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

About Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

