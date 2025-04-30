Utah Retirement Systems Has $30.59 Million Stock Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Utah Retirement Systems grew its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 58,606 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $30,590,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 33,592 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $17,534,000 after purchasing an additional 4,365 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,619,293 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,889,126,000 after acquiring an additional 494,496 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 466,923 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $243,717,000 after acquiring an additional 5,241 shares during the last quarter. Whalerock Point Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter worth about $209,000. Finally, Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. now owns 3,612 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,885,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Intuitive Surgical

In related news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 408 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $589.75, for a total transaction of $240,618.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $208,181.75. The trade was a 53.61 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert Desantis sold 11,545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $499.22, for a total value of $5,763,494.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,607,925.28. The trade was a 68.85 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 30,913 shares of company stock worth $15,981,143. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Intuitive Surgical Price Performance

Shares of ISRG opened at $514.89 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $184.55 billion, a PE ratio of 80.33, a PEG ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 1.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $508.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $533.13. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $367.39 and a 1 year high of $616.00.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 27.81%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.50 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. CICC Research assumed coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Monday, January 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $550.00 target price on the stock. Bernstein Bank upped their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $655.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $640.00 to $711.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $684.00 to $635.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Leerink Partners increased their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $490.00 to $548.00 in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Intuitive Surgical currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $598.95.

Intuitive Surgical Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

