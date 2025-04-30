7,795 Shares in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Purchased by Parvin Asset Management LLC

Parvin Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 7,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $466,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Mondelez International during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Hager Investment Management Services LLC acquired a new position in Mondelez International in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Transce3nd LLC acquired a new position in Mondelez International in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Mondelez International in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Sierra Ocean LLC acquired a new position in Mondelez International in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. 78.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Dbs Bank lowered shares of Mondelez International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $67.00 to $62.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.70.

Mondelez International Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MDLZ opened at $65.65 on Wednesday. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.95 and a 52 week high of $76.06. The company’s 50 day moving average is $65.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.74. The company has a market cap of $84.92 billion, a PE ratio of 19.20, a P/E/G ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $9.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.37 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 16.75% and a net margin of 12.68%. Mondelez International’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mondelez International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.97%.

Mondelez International Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

