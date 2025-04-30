JAT Capital Mgmt LP Trims Stock Holdings in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC)

JAT Capital Mgmt LP trimmed its holdings in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Free Report) by 90.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 38,424 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 381,862 shares during the period. Western Digital makes up approximately 0.4% of JAT Capital Mgmt LP’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. JAT Capital Mgmt LP’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $2,291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in shares of Western Digital in the third quarter valued at approximately $183,000. Tidal Investments LLC grew its position in Western Digital by 123.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 41,028 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $2,802,000 after buying an additional 22,670 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 20.0% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 9,562 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $653,000 after acquiring an additional 1,591 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Western Digital by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,745 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the period. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Western Digital by 278.9% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 413 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.51% of the company’s stock.
Western Digital Price Performance
WDC opened at $40.62 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.99. Western Digital Co. has a 1-year low of $28.83 and a 1-year high of $81.55. The company has a 50-day moving average of $41.14 and a 200-day moving average of $57.53. The company has a market capitalization of $14.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.67 and a beta of 1.39.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
View Our Latest Research Report on WDC
Insider Activity at Western Digital
In related news, SVP Gene M. Zamiska sold 1,659 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.36, for a total transaction of $68,616.24. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 43,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,810,575.36. This represents a 3.65 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Western Digital Profile
Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), gaming consoles, and set top boxes; and flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Western Digital
- What Are Dividend Challengers?
- 3 Retail Stocks That Desperately Need a Tariff Break
- Business Services Stocks Investing
- The 5 Top Buys for May: Strong Signals at Critical Support Levels
- How to Invest in the FAANG Stocks
- Joby Aviation Shares Eye Breakout After Transition Flight Win
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Western Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.