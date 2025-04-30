JAT Capital Mgmt LP Trims Stock Holdings in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC)

JAT Capital Mgmt LP trimmed its holdings in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Free Report) by 90.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 38,424 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 381,862 shares during the period. Western Digital makes up approximately 0.4% of JAT Capital Mgmt LP’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. JAT Capital Mgmt LP’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $2,291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in shares of Western Digital in the third quarter valued at approximately $183,000. Tidal Investments LLC grew its position in Western Digital by 123.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 41,028 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $2,802,000 after buying an additional 22,670 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 20.0% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 9,562 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $653,000 after acquiring an additional 1,591 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Western Digital by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,745 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the period. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Western Digital by 278.9% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 413 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Western Digital alerts:

Western Digital Price Performance

WDC opened at $40.62 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.99. Western Digital Co. has a 1-year low of $28.83 and a 1-year high of $81.55. The company has a 50-day moving average of $41.14 and a 200-day moving average of $57.53. The company has a market capitalization of $14.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.67 and a beta of 1.39.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WDC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Western Digital from $100.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Benchmark raised shares of Western Digital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Western Digital from $64.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Western Digital in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on Western Digital from $74.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.39.

View Our Latest Research Report on WDC

Insider Activity at Western Digital

In related news, SVP Gene M. Zamiska sold 1,659 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.36, for a total transaction of $68,616.24. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 43,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,810,575.36. This represents a 3.65 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Western Digital Profile

(Free Report)

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), gaming consoles, and set top boxes; and flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Western Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.