Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) is Unisphere Establishment’s 6th Largest Position

Unisphere Establishment boosted its holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 7.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,800,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 325,000 shares during the quarter. Zoetis accounts for approximately 6.8% of Unisphere Establishment’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Unisphere Establishment’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $782,064,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Navigoe LLC purchased a new position in Zoetis in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Voleon Capital Management LP bought a new position in Zoetis in the fourth quarter worth about $2,609,000. Utah Retirement Systems boosted its position in shares of Zoetis by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 75,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,349,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Zoetis by 127.8% during the fourth quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 38,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,333,000 after purchasing an additional 21,806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Zoetis in the fourth quarter worth $308,000. 92.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 326 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $55,420.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,682,770. This represents a 2.02 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Willie M. Reed sold 1,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.14, for a total transaction of $201,029.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,868,244.30. This trade represents a 9.71 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,862 shares of company stock worth $312,254. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ZTS shares. StockNews.com upgraded Zoetis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Zoetis from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Zoetis from $243.00 to $238.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Zoetis from $242.00 to $244.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $214.40.

Zoetis Stock Up 1.3 %

ZTS stock opened at $155.53 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.39 billion, a PE ratio of 28.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a fifty day moving average of $158.81 and a 200-day moving average of $167.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.75. Zoetis Inc. has a one year low of $139.70 and a one year high of $200.33.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.03. Zoetis had a return on equity of 53.82% and a net margin of 26.86%. The company had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 6.07 EPS for the current year.

Zoetis Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, April 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 21st. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.56%.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

