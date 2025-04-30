Best Entertainment Stocks To Follow Now – April 29th

Alibaba Group, Arista Networks, Comcast, Verizon Communications, and Roblox are the five Entertainment stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Entertainment stocks are shares of publicly traded companies whose core business is creating, distributing or exhibiting content and experiences for leisure, such as film and television studios, streaming platforms, music labels, video game developers and theme parks. These stocks tend to be driven by consumer trends, box-office or subscriber growth, intellectual-property licensing deals and shifts in media consumption habits. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Entertainment stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Alibaba Group (BABA)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

BABA stock traded up $0.79 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $119.16. The company had a trading volume of 4,728,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,642,923. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Alibaba Group has a 52 week low of $71.80 and a 52 week high of $148.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $126.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.85. The stock has a market cap of $284.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.22, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.24.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BABA

Arista Networks (ANET)

Arista Networks, Inc. engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

Shares of Arista Networks stock traded up $1.65 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $79.96. 5,450,307 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,078,330. The company has a market cap of $100.40 billion, a PE ratio of 35.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $80.06 and a 200-day moving average of $98.13. Arista Networks has a 12 month low of $59.43 and a 12 month high of $133.58.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ANET

Comcast (CMCSA)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

Shares of Comcast stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $33.85. 8,068,660 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,790,799. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $128.00 billion, a PE ratio of 8.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $35.30 and a 200-day moving average of $37.98. Comcast has a 12 month low of $31.44 and a 12 month high of $45.31.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CMCSA

Verizon Communications (VZ)

Verizon Communications Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

Shares of Verizon Communications stock traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $42.85. 6,207,551 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,089,001. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $183.81 billion, a PE ratio of 10.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $43.65 and a 200-day moving average of $41.95. Verizon Communications has a 12 month low of $37.59 and a 12 month high of $47.36.

Read Our Latest Research Report on VZ

Roblox (RBLX)

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D experience; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the platform.

Shares of Roblox stock traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $66.05. 3,715,173 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,848,442. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.82, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $41.51 billion, a PE ratio of -45.50 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $59.11 and a 200-day moving average of $57.83. Roblox has a 12 month low of $29.55 and a 12 month high of $75.74.

Read Our Latest Research Report on RBLX

Further Reading