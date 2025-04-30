Wise Wealth Partners Buys New Shares in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Wise Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 1,845 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $342,000. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF comprises approximately 0.8% of Wise Wealth Partners’ holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bison Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 4,121 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $763,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the period. Wick Capital Partners LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 39.3% during the fourth quarter. Wick Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,279 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,903,000 after buying an additional 2,902 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,086,718 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $201,184,000 after buying an additional 72,201 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,645,000. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 181.1% during the 4th quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 142,183 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,322,000 after acquiring an additional 91,602 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

IWD opened at $182.07 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $183.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $189.02. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $163.19 and a 1-year high of $200.42. The stock has a market cap of $60.52 billion, a PE ratio of 18.54 and a beta of 0.90.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.