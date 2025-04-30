Guardian Capital LP Cuts Holdings in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

Guardian Capital LP lessened its stake in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Free Report) (TSE:ABX) by 44.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 526,285 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after selling 424,680 shares during the quarter. Guardian Capital LP’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $8,157,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Keystone Financial Group grew its stake in Barrick Gold by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 56,394 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $874,000 after buying an additional 753 shares in the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in Barrick Gold by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 14,051 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC grew its stake in Barrick Gold by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 285,355 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $4,423,000 after buying an additional 952 shares in the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank grew its stake in Barrick Gold by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 22,025 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 956 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Barrick Gold by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 29,751 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $461,000 after buying an additional 974 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.85% of the company’s stock.

Barrick Gold Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GOLD opened at $18.89 on Wednesday. Barrick Gold Corp has a 1 year low of $15.11 and a 1 year high of $21.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.55. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.96 and its 200 day moving average is $17.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.15.

Barrick Gold Dividend Announcement

Barrick Gold ( NYSE:GOLD Get Free Report ) (TSE:ABX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.46. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 6.76% and a net margin of 16.59%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Barrick Gold Corp will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. Barrick Gold’s payout ratio is 32.52%.

Barrick Gold announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, February 12th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the gold and copper producer to repurchase up to 3.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GOLD has been the subject of a number of research reports. National Bank Financial raised shares of Barrick Gold to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 11th. National Bankshares reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Barrick Gold in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 31st. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.05.

About Barrick Gold

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

