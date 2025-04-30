Wick Capital Partners LLC Has $964,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Wick Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 196.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,693 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,773 shares during the period. Wick Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $964,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Roble Belko & Company Inc acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 140.3% during the 4th quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Synergy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Kieckhefer Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000.

Vanguard Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VTV opened at $166.26 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $264.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.06 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $168.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $172.98. Vanguard Value ETF has a one year low of $150.43 and a one year high of $182.38.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

