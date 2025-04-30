Waterford Advisors LLC Buys 15,296 Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Waterford Advisors LLC boosted its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 200.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,944 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,296 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Broad Market ETF accounts for approximately 0.3% of Waterford Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Waterford Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $521,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC lifted its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 10,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management raised its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management now owns 11,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $744,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares during the period. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 45.5% in the fourth quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 2,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 707 shares during the period. Blume Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 200.3% in the 4th quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 741 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 233.9% during the 4th quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 1,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares during the period.

Get Schwab US Broad Market ETF alerts:

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHB stock opened at $21.35 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.33 and a beta of 1.04. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $18.53 and a fifty-two week high of $23.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.49.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Cuts Dividend

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 26th were paid a dividend of $0.0649 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 26th.

(Free Report)

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.