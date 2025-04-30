Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Position Increased by WealthCollab LLC

WealthCollab LLC increased its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 33.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 854 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 213 shares during the quarter. WealthCollab LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of Adobe in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new stake in Adobe in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Caitlin John LLC increased its stake in Adobe by 171.4% during the 4th quarter. Caitlin John LLC now owns 76 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Avion Wealth raised its position in shares of Adobe by 112.2% during the 4th quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 87 shares of the software company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 142.9% in the 4th quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 85 shares of the software company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. 81.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Adobe news, CFO Daniel Durn bought 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $390.58 per share, for a total transaction of $507,754.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,876 shares in the company, valued at $11,668,968.08. This trade represents a 4.55 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Adobe Price Performance

NASDAQ ADBE opened at $370.98 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $158.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $389.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $443.28. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $332.01 and a fifty-two week high of $587.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 12th. The software company reported $5.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.97 by $0.11. Adobe had a return on equity of 45.87% and a net margin of 25.85%. The firm had revenue of $5.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.48 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 16.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ADBE shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $475.00 price target (down from $600.00) on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Adobe from $650.00 to $590.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 31st. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Summit Redstone set a $410.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Adobe from $560.00 to $530.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $502.88.

About Adobe

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

