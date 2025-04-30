Wick Capital Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 3,128 Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS)

Wick Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,000.
Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Principal Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 341.2% in the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Crews Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Fiduciary Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000.
Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Stock Performance
DFUS opened at $59.98 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.44 billion, a PE ratio of 23.05 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $59.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.15. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $52.10 and a 52-week high of $66.78.
Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Profile
The Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (DFUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes weighted by market capitalization in seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUS was launched on Sep 25, 2001 and is managed by Dimensional.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF
- What is the Nasdaq? Complete Overview with History
- Joby Aviation Shares Eye Breakout After Transition Flight Win
- A Deeper Look at Bid-Ask Spreads
- NXP Semiconductors: A Buy-and-Hold Stock in the Buy Zone
- What Are Treasury Bonds?
- Pegasystems: Mid-Cap GenAI Stock With Big Long-Term Potential
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.