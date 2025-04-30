Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Sold by Wick Capital Partners LLC

Wick Capital Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 56.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,840 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,865 shares during the period. Wick Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 268.0% in the 4th quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Keystone Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 65.2% in the fourth quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VEA stock opened at $52.95 on Wednesday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $45.14 and a 1 year high of $53.40. The firm has a market cap of $150.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.69 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $50.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.17.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

