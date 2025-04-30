Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Sold by WealthCollab LLC

WealthCollab LLC lowered its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 513 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 39 shares during the quarter. WealthCollab LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TSLA. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 5.6% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,650,393 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $955,052,000 after buying an additional 194,796 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its position in shares of Tesla by 6.0% during the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 3,401 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $890,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Advisory Resource Group lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 1.2% during the third quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 4,260 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 46.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 8,712 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,279,000 after purchasing an additional 2,743 shares during the period. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Tesla by 31.4% in the 3rd quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,579 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,460,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334 shares in the last quarter. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TSLA stock opened at $292.03 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $940.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 143.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.58. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $167.41 and a 1 year high of $488.54. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $261.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $323.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.26). Tesla had a net margin of 7.26% and a return on equity of 10.31%. The company had revenue of $19.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

In other Tesla news, Director Joseph Gebbia bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $256.31 per share, for a total transaction of $1,025,240.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,053,690.41. The trade was a 3,603.60 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,672 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.73, for a total transaction of $718,046.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,242,273.50. This trade represents a 9.02 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 374,228 shares of company stock valued at $123,791,123. 20.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Tesla from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price target on shares of Tesla from $425.00 to $355.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Glj Research restated a “sell” rating and issued a $19.05 target price (down previously from $24.86) on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on Tesla from $375.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $287.46.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

