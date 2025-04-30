Connors Investor Services Inc. Reduces Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Connors Investor Services Inc. reduced its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 67,466 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 401 shares during the quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $5,101,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,889,611 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $142,873,000 after purchasing an additional 71,682 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 92.9% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 67,488 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,103,000 after buying an additional 32,506 shares during the last quarter. Firestone Capital Management grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 15,950 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 30,171 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,281,000 after acquiring an additional 1,533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC now owns 51,439 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,889,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

EFA stock opened at $84.85 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $72.15 and a 52 week high of $85.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.12 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.62.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

