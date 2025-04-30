Becker Capital Management Inc. Sells 3,714 Shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Becker Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 387,254 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,714 shares during the period. RTX makes up about 1.5% of Becker Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Becker Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in RTX were worth $44,813,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of RTX by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 12,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,401,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Fusion Capital LLC lifted its position in RTX by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Fusion Capital LLC now owns 15,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,754,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. McDonough Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in RTX by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. McDonough Capital Management Inc now owns 5,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. grew its position in RTX by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. now owns 2,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pointe Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of RTX by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 17,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,047,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at RTX

In other news, insider Troy D. Brunk sold 2,872 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.95, for a total value of $361,728.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,272 shares in the company, valued at $664,008.40. This trade represents a 35.27 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Neil G. Mitchill, Jr. sold 16,118 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.35, for a total transaction of $2,100,981.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 59,556 shares in the company, valued at $7,763,124.60. This represents a 21.30 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 79,831 shares of company stock worth $10,309,302 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

RTX Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE RTX opened at $125.82 on Wednesday. RTX Co. has a 12-month low of $99.07 and a 12-month high of $136.17. The company has a market cap of $168.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $128.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $123.77.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $20.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.80 billion. RTX had a net margin of 5.91% and a return on equity of 12.45%. Equities research analysts expect that RTX Co. will post 6.11 EPS for the current year.

RTX Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st were paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 21st. RTX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.90%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on RTX shares. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of RTX from $153.00 to $148.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on RTX from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded RTX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Bank of America upped their target price on RTX from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of RTX from $136.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, RTX presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.06.

RTX Company Profile

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

