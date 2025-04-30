Connors Investor Services Inc. Sells 16,549 Shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH)

Connors Investor Services Inc. cut its position in DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH – Free Report) by 12.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 114,451 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,549 shares during the period. DoorDash accounts for about 1.8% of Connors Investor Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Connors Investor Services Inc.’s holdings in DoorDash were worth $19,199,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in DoorDash during the 4th quarter valued at $597,443,000. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 26.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 12,153,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,038,712,000 after purchasing an additional 2,538,160 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in DoorDash by 67.1% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,654,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $780,858,000 after buying an additional 1,869,866 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DoorDash by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,749,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $796,781,000 after acquiring an additional 949,414 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in DoorDash during the 4th quarter valued at about $146,094,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DASH stock opened at $191.23 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $185.36 and a 200-day moving average of $178.58. The stock has a market cap of $80.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 708.26 and a beta of 1.69. DoorDash, Inc. has a 1-year low of $99.32 and a 1-year high of $215.25.

In other DoorDash news, insider Keith Yandell sold 8,116 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.45, for a total value of $1,651,200.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 105,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,395,208.90. This trade represents a 7.16 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, General Counsel Tia Sherringham sold 12,088 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.45, for a total value of $2,459,303.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 122,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,848,365.75. This represents a 9.01 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 158,511 shares of company stock valued at $30,394,673 in the last 90 days. 7.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DASH has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of DoorDash from $192.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of DoorDash from $245.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Truist Financial raised their price target on DoorDash from $217.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of DoorDash in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on DoorDash from $200.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $209.66.

DoorDash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a commerce platform that connects merchants, consumers, and independent contractors in the United States and internationally. The company operates DoorDash Marketplace and Wolt Marketplace, which provide various services, such as customer acquisition, demand generation, order fulfillment, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support.

