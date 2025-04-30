The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Holdings Trimmed by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank decreased its stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 803,290 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,199 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble accounts for 0.5% of Comerica Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $134,672,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at $5,244,463,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,010,685,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in Procter & Gamble by 1,195.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,222,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,596,000 after buying an additional 2,973,757 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 62.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,398,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,240,294,000 after acquiring an additional 2,846,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 29,395,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,928,107,000 after buying an additional 2,703,757 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $209.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Procter & Gamble from $181.00 to $172.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 11th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Thursday, March 27th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on Procter & Gamble from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.79.

Shares of NYSE PG opened at $162.28 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $380.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.43. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52-week low of $156.58 and a 52-week high of $180.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $167.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $168.21.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $19.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.42 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 33.00% and a net margin of 18.35%. Procter & Gamble’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. Analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 21st will be paid a dividend of $1.0568 per share. This is a boost from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. This represents a $4.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 21st. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.98%.

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Gary A. Coombe sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.66, for a total transaction of $3,089,880.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 22,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,785,274.66. The trade was a 44.94 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric and Home Care, and Baby, Feminine and Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

