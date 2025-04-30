Comerica Bank Has $51.34 Million Holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Comerica Bank trimmed its position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 517,734 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 8,078 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $51,344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in ConocoPhillips by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 45,847,572 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $4,546,706,000 after purchasing an additional 5,549,078 shares in the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 42.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 103,553 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $10,902,000 after buying an additional 31,011 shares in the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 59.8% during the 4th quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,166 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,901,000 after buying an additional 7,174 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management grew its position in ConocoPhillips by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 8,855 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $878,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 2.3% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,474,270 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $155,211,000 after acquiring an additional 32,948 shares during the last quarter. 82.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ConocoPhillips Price Performance

Shares of NYSE COP opened at $91.92 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $94.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. ConocoPhillips has a 1-year low of $79.88 and a 1-year high of $129.86.

ConocoPhillips Dividend Announcement

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The energy producer reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.20. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 17.26% and a net margin of 16.23%. Equities research analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, February 17th were issued a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.05%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on COP. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $115.00 to $95.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 11th. UBS Group dropped their price target on ConocoPhillips from $116.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on ConocoPhillips from $131.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $138.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.79.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

