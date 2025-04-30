Comerica Bank Acquires 5,712 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 155,147 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,712 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $63,679,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VUG. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 28,577,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,729,457,000 after purchasing an additional 5,429,720 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 34,615.3% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 5,487,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,252,265,000 after acquiring an additional 5,471,634 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,128,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,104,988,000 after acquiring an additional 142,346 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,993,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,639,116,000 after acquiring an additional 529,565 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $970,862,000.

Shares of VUG opened at $378.75 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $373.59 and its 200 day moving average is $398.19. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $316.14 and a 12-month high of $429.11. The company has a market capitalization of $375.36 billion, a PE ratio of 31.99 and a beta of 1.19.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

