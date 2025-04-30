iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) Stock Holdings Increased by Bridgewealth Advisory Group LLC

Bridgewealth Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 33.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,079 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,366 shares during the quarter. Bridgewealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $1,638,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 2,943.8% in the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 65,535,203 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,244,648,000 after purchasing an additional 63,382,112 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 200.7% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,778,652 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $533,651,000 after buying an additional 7,194,721 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 35.4% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,630,437 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $427,293,000 after purchasing an additional 2,257,590 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 56.8% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 4,160,293 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $205,976,000 after acquiring an additional 1,507,442 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,288,826 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $608,420,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183,962 shares during the period. 59.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Gold Trust Price Performance

Shares of iShares Gold Trust stock opened at $62.64 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $58.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.53. iShares Gold Trust has a fifty-two week low of $43.05 and a fifty-two week high of $64.98. The company has a market cap of $46.02 billion, a PE ratio of -37.96 and a beta of 0.17.

iShares Gold Trust Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

