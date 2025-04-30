Bridgewealth Advisory Group LLC Purchases New Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Bridgewealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 321 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $286,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NFLX. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 4th quarter worth approximately $84,000. Voleon Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Netflix during the fourth quarter worth $923,000. Utah Retirement Systems boosted its position in Netflix by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 71,024 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $63,305,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 30.2% in the 4th quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. now owns 819,000 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $729,991,000 after acquiring an additional 190,000 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Netflix by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 55,096 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $49,108,000 after acquiring an additional 5,680 shares in the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Jeffrey William Karbowski sold 640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,097.04, for a total transaction of $702,105.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider David A. Hyman sold 41,121 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $979.01, for a total transaction of $40,257,870.21. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,946,506.10. This represents a 56.54 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 274,495 shares of company stock valued at $268,176,922 in the last ninety days. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on NFLX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Netflix from $650.00 to $875.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Wolfe Research raised shares of Netflix from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $1,100.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Argus increased their target price on shares of Netflix from $840.00 to $1,040.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Arete Research raised shares of Netflix to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, FBN Securities started coverage on Netflix in a report on Thursday, March 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,165.00 price objective for the company. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Netflix presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,072.12.

Netflix Stock Up 1.4 %

NFLX stock opened at $1,125.64 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $479.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.55. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $544.25 and a 52 week high of $1,127.81. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $959.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $910.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The Internet television network reported $6.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.74 by $0.87. The business had revenue of $10.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.51 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 22.34% and a return on equity of 38.32%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $8.28 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

