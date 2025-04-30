RBO & Co. LLC Trims Stock Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

RBO & Co. LLC decreased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 17.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 25,034 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 5,356 shares during the quarter. Lockheed Martin makes up about 2.0% of RBO & Co. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. RBO & Co. LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $12,165,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Redwood Park Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LMT opened at $475.82 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $457.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $489.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $111.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.38, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.39. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1-year low of $418.88 and a 1-year high of $618.95.

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The aerospace company reported $7.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.34 by $0.94. The business had revenue of $17.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.83 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 101.47% and a net margin of 7.51%. Sell-side analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Harry Edward Paul III sold 707 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $442.61, for a total transaction of $312,925.27. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,008,265.58. This represents a 23.69 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Robert M. Lightfoot, Jr. sold 3,213 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.42, for a total transaction of $1,421,495.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $884,840. The trade was a 61.63 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,133 shares of company stock valued at $3,155,916 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LMT. Baird R W raised Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Melius Research downgraded Lockheed Martin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Susquehanna cut their price target on Lockheed Martin from $590.00 to $550.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $476.00 to $432.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $481.00 to $499.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $544.79.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

