21,000 Shares in GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO) Purchased by One68 Global Capital LLC

One68 Global Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 21,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $914,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC increased its holdings in GXO Logistics by 28,112.6% during the 4th quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 2,621,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,036,000 after purchasing an additional 2,612,223 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in GXO Logistics during the 4th quarter worth about $55,266,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of GXO Logistics in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,626,000. River Road Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of GXO Logistics by 53.5% in the 4th quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 2,008,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,355,000 after acquiring an additional 699,636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of GXO Logistics in the 4th quarter valued at about $20,905,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.67% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on GXO. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on GXO Logistics from $67.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of GXO Logistics from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of GXO Logistics from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of GXO Logistics from $63.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Loop Capital cut shares of GXO Logistics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $71.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, GXO Logistics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.57.

GXO Logistics Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:GXO opened at $35.73 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a PE ratio of 31.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $37.36 and a 200-day moving average of $46.09. GXO Logistics, Inc. has a one year low of $30.46 and a one year high of $63.33.

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.06. GXO Logistics had a return on equity of 11.16% and a net margin of 1.14%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that GXO Logistics, Inc. will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GXO Logistics Profile

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, reverse logistics, and other supply chain services. As of December 31, 2023, it operated in approximately 974 facilities. The company serves various customers in the e-commerce, omnichannel retail, technology and consumer electronics, food and beverage, industrial and manufacturing, consumer packaged goods, and others.

