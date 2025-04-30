One68 Global Capital LLC Buys Shares of 11,000 Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL)

One68 Global Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 11,000 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Foot Locker by 81.6% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,442 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd purchased a new stake in Foot Locker in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in shares of Foot Locker in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in Foot Locker during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Foot Locker by 819.2% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 2,629 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,343 shares during the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays set a $24.00 target price on Foot Locker in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Foot Locker from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Foot Locker in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.38.

Foot Locker Stock Performance

Shares of FL stock opened at $12.79 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 0.45. Foot Locker, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.00 and a 12-month high of $33.94. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.41.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 5th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. Foot Locker had a negative net margin of 5.24% and a positive return on equity of 2.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Foot Locker, Inc. will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

Foot Locker Company Profile

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a footwear and apparel retailer in North America, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, Asia, and the Middle East. Its brand portfolio includes Foot Locker, a brand comprising sneakers and apparel; Kids Foot Locker, which offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories for children; and Champs Sports that operates as a mall-based specialty athletic footwear and apparel retailer.

