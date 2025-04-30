Gallo Partners LP Acquires Shares of 121,201 PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG)

Gallo Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 121,201 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,446,000. PG&E comprises approximately 1.8% of Gallo Partners LP’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in PG&E by 68.3% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,543 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in shares of PG&E by 61.5% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 3,956 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,506 shares during the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of PG&E by 23.9% in the fourth quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 4,271 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PG&E by 746.0% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 5,465 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 4,819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sierra Ocean LLC purchased a new position in shares of PG&E during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $111,000. 78.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on PCG. Barclays dropped their price objective on PG&E from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of PG&E in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of PG&E from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of PG&E in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on PG&E from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.13.

PG&E Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE:PCG opened at $17.35 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.35 billion, a PE ratio of 15.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.75 and its 200 day moving average is $18.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. PG&E Co. has a 12 month low of $14.99 and a 12 month high of $21.72.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $5.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.23 billion. PG&E had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 10.94%. The company’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that PG&E Co. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

PG&E Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st were paid a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. PG&E’s dividend payout ratio is 9.17%.

Insider Buying and Selling at PG&E

In other news, EVP Carla J. Peterman sold 32,521 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.37, for a total value of $532,368.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 183,635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,006,104.95. This trade represents a 15.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Arno Lockheart Harris bought 6,389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.66 per share, for a total transaction of $100,051.74. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 14,864 shares in the company, valued at $232,770.24. This trade represents a 75.39 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

About PG&E

PG&E Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity and natural gas to customers. It specializes in energy, utility, power, gas, electricity, solar and sustainability. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Oakland, CA.

