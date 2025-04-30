The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Shares Bought by Utah Retirement Systems

Utah Retirement Systems raised its stake in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 96,989 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Progressive were worth $23,240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 98.2% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 789 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 2,262.4% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 433,999 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $103,990,000 after purchasing an additional 415,628 shares during the last quarter. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 42.3% in the 4th quarter. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC now owns 11,889 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,849,000 after purchasing an additional 3,534 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 30.5% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,069,697 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $255,882,000 after acquiring an additional 249,958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oddo BHF Asset Management Sas acquired a new position in shares of Progressive during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,253,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 4th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Progressive from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 14th. Roth Mkm lifted their target price on shares of Progressive from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Progressive from $267.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and set a $288.00 target price on shares of Progressive in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $287.41.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CIO Jonathan S. Bauer sold 1,696 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.66, for a total value of $479,391.36. Following the sale, the executive now owns 26,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,546,174.02. This trade represents a 5.97 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 1,542 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.66, for a total value of $435,861.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 268,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,759,663.84. This trade represents a 0.57 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,749 shares of company stock valued at $11,972,513 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Progressive Trading Up 2.5 %

NYSE:PGR opened at $276.37 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business’s 50 day moving average is $274.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $258.59. The Progressive Co. has a 52 week low of $201.34 and a 52 week high of $292.99. The company has a market cap of $162.02 billion, a PE ratio of 19.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.38.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The insurance provider reported $4.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.28 by $0.37. Progressive had a return on equity of 33.79% and a net margin of 11.25%. The company had revenue of $22.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.87 billion. On average, analysts predict that The Progressive Co. will post 14.68 EPS for the current year.

Progressive Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 3rd. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.70%.

Progressive Company Profile

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

