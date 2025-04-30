Unisphere Establishment Invests $51.60 Million in Sportradar Group AG (NASDAQ:SRAD)

Unisphere Establishment bought a new position in shares of Sportradar Group AG (NASDAQ:SRAD – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,975,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,596,000. Unisphere Establishment owned 0.27% of Sportradar Group as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in Sportradar Group by 1,366.4% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,462 shares during the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Sportradar Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in Sportradar Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in Sportradar Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, R Squared Ltd bought a new position in Sportradar Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000.

SRAD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Sportradar Group in a research report on Friday, April 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Sportradar Group from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Sportradar Group in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Sportradar Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of Sportradar Group from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sportradar Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

Shares of NASDAQ SRAD opened at $22.86 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.02. The company has a market cap of $25.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Sportradar Group AG has a 12-month low of $9.17 and a 12-month high of $25.85.

Sportradar Group (NASDAQ:SRAD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 19th. The company reported $0.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.04). Sportradar Group had a net margin of 5.61% and a return on equity of 6.69%. The business had revenue of $307.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $294.60 million. On average, research analysts expect that Sportradar Group AG will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sportradar Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides sports data services for the sports betting and media industries in the United Kingdom, the United States, Malta, Switzerland, and internationally. Its sports data services to the bookmaking under the Betradar brand name, and to the international media industry under the Sportradar Media Services brand name.

