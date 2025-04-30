Parvin Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 21,475 Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV)

Parvin Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 21,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $856,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Carriage Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Carriage Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in shares of Carriage Services by 217.3% during the fourth quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 3,412 shares during the period. Polymer Capital Management US LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carriage Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carriage Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Carriage Services alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, President Steven D. Metzger sold 2,492 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total value of $99,704.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 78,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,156,668.97. This trade represents a 3.06 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Carriage Services Trading Up 1.1 %

Carriage Services stock opened at $40.43 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $632.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.77. Carriage Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.17 and a 1 year high of $42.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $38.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.80.

Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $97.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.72 million. Carriage Services had a net margin of 8.57% and a return on equity of 23.52%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Carriage Services, Inc. will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Carriage Services Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 5th will be paid a $0.1125 dividend. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 5th. Carriage Services’s dividend payout ratio is 21.43%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Carriage Services in a research note on Friday, February 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Carriage Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Carriage Services

Carriage Services Company Profile

(Free Report)

Carriage Services, Inc provides funeral and cemetery services, and merchandise in the United States. It operates in two segments, Funeral Home Operations and Cemetery Operations. The Funeral Home Operations segment provides consultation services; funeral home facilities for visitation and memorial services; transportation services; removal and preparation of remains; sale of caskets and urns; cremation services; and related funeral merchandise.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Carriage Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carriage Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.