Guardian Capital LP Purchases 34,336 Shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR)

Guardian Capital LP raised its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Free Report) (TSE:QSR) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,308,057 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,336 shares during the quarter. Restaurant Brands International makes up about 3.2% of Guardian Capital LP’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Guardian Capital LP owned 0.40% of Restaurant Brands International worth $85,212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in QSR. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Restaurant Brands International in the 4th quarter valued at about $264,813,000. Meritage Group LP grew its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 5,795.9% in the fourth quarter. Meritage Group LP now owns 3,301,689 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $215,204,000 after purchasing an additional 3,245,689 shares in the last quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA increased its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 10,155.5% in the fourth quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 2,901,700 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $189,133,000 after purchasing an additional 2,873,406 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in Restaurant Brands International by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 43,418,188 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,829,974,000 after buying an additional 841,167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Restaurant Brands International by 165.3% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,148,850 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $74,802,000 after buying an additional 715,754 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Restaurant Brands International Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE QSR opened at $63.83 on Wednesday. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a 12-month low of $58.71 and a 12-month high of $77.24. The stock has a market cap of $20.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.07, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.04.

Restaurant Brands International Increases Dividend

Restaurant Brands International ( NYSE:QSR Get Free Report ) (TSE:QSR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The restaurant operator reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.29). Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 12.15% and a return on equity of 28.53%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 21st were issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 21st. This is a boost from Restaurant Brands International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Restaurant Brands International’s payout ratio is 77.99%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

QSR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $72.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $86.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $73.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Loop Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.04.

Insider Buying and Selling at Restaurant Brands International

In related news, CFO Sami A. Siddiqui sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.12, for a total transaction of $851,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 235,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,023,731.36. The trade was a 5.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Duncan Fulton sold 27,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.66, for a total value of $1,778,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 34,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,251,590.52. This represents a 44.13 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 278,716 shares of company stock valued at $17,740,281. Insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

Restaurant Brands International Profile

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as a quick-service restaurant company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and other food products.

