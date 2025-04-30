Lido Advisors LLC Acquires 49,982 Shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Lido Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Free Report) by 16.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 353,577 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,982 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Ares Capital worth $7,740,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ARCC. Sculati Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ares Capital by 1.0% in the third quarter. Sculati Wealth Management LLC now owns 115,744 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,410,000 after acquiring an additional 1,149 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ares Capital in the third quarter valued at about $252,000. Sfmg LLC increased its position in shares of Ares Capital by 4.3% in the third quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 439,503 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $9,203,000 after acquiring an additional 18,056 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB increased its position in shares of Ares Capital by 382.8% in the third quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 61,609 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after acquiring an additional 48,848 shares during the period. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Ares Capital by 6.2% in the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 63,385 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,327,000 after acquiring an additional 3,726 shares during the period. 27.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Ares Capital alerts:

Ares Capital Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ARCC opened at $20.67 on Wednesday. Ares Capital Co. has a 12-month low of $18.26 and a 12-month high of $23.84. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.44 and a beta of 0.77.

Ares Capital Dividend Announcement

Ares Capital ( NASDAQ:ARCC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The investment management company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.04). Ares Capital had a return on equity of 11.54% and a net margin of 50.90%. The business had revenue of $599.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $769.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ares Capital Co. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th were issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.29%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. Ares Capital’s payout ratio is currently 78.37%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ARCC shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of Ares Capital from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. StockNews.com cut shares of Ares Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Raymond James cut shares of Ares Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Ares Capital from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Ares Capital from $24.50 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ares Capital presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.22.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Ares Capital

About Ares Capital

(Free Report)

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARCC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.