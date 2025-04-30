Becker Capital Management Inc. Acquires 2,791 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Becker Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 80,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,791 shares during the quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $22,182,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CB. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Chubb by 57.8% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 356,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $102,840,000 after purchasing an additional 130,629 shares during the period. Czech National Bank grew its stake in shares of Chubb by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 81,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,458,000 after purchasing an additional 4,757 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Chubb by 28.1% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,772,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $511,226,000 after acquiring an additional 388,746 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Chubb by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,350,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $373,110,000 after acquiring an additional 14,610 shares during the period. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in Chubb by 133.9% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Chubb alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 25,728 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.45, for a total transaction of $7,498,425.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 584,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $170,321,922.75. This trade represents a 4.22 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Joseph F. Wayland sold 12,231 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.82, for a total transaction of $3,605,943.42. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 78,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,120,374.04. This represents a 13.49 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 63,470 shares of company stock worth $18,562,730. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Chubb Trading Up 1.0 %

CB opened at $284.98 on Wednesday. Chubb Limited has a twelve month low of $244.84 and a twelve month high of $306.91. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $287.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $281.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.47.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $3.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.40. Chubb had a return on equity of 13.75% and a net margin of 16.63%. The company had revenue of $12.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.22 billion. Analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 21.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chubb Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th were given a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.52%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on CB. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $325.00 target price on shares of Chubb in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Chubb from $300.00 to $307.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Chubb in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $320.00 price objective on shares of Chubb in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on Chubb from $316.00 to $314.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $307.86.

View Our Latest Report on Chubb

Chubb Company Profile

(Free Report)

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.