Northern Trust Corp Grows Stake in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) by 20.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 254,201 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,588 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $506,096,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FICO. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Fair Isaac in the 4th quarter worth approximately $442,369,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its stake in Fair Isaac by 5,217.6% in the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 147,031 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $292,728,000 after purchasing an additional 144,266 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Fair Isaac in the fourth quarter worth $261,610,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Fair Isaac by 376.1% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 161,628 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $321,790,000 after buying an additional 127,679 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac during the 4th quarter valued at $199,441,000. Institutional investors own 85.75% of the company’s stock.

Fair Isaac Stock Performance

FICO opened at $1,950.51 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,840.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,978.31. Fair Isaac Co. has a 52-week low of $1,131.03 and a 52-week high of $2,402.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.37.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Fair Isaac ( NYSE:FICO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The technology company reported $7.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.33 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $498.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $500.45 million. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 30.66% and a negative return on equity of 53.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $6.14 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Fair Isaac Co. will post 24.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on FICO shares. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $2,515.00 to $2,409.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $2,275.00 to $2,175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Fair Isaac in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $2,800.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $2,500.00 target price on shares of Fair Isaac in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Fair Isaac from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $2,040.00 to $2,170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,276.25.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO William J. Lansing sold 4,092 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,727.69, for a total transaction of $7,069,707.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 42,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,801,401.22. The trade was a 8.85 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders sold 13,058 shares of company stock valued at $23,119,030 in the last quarter. 3.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Fair Isaac Company Profile

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

