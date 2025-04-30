Regal Partners Ltd Has $77.99 Million Stock Holdings in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

Regal Partners Ltd lessened its position in shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report) by 33.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 472,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 236,352 shares during the quarter. Apollo Global Management comprises 7.9% of Regal Partners Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Regal Partners Ltd owned approximately 0.08% of Apollo Global Management worth $77,989,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Utah Retirement Systems lifted its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 86,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,301,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Untitled Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,628,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 42,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,054,000 after purchasing an additional 7,318 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,382,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $723,853,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460,689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 553.3% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 376,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,131,000 after purchasing an additional 318,604 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Apollo Global Management alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Apollo Global Management news, insider Leon D. Black sold 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total transaction of $71,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 34,604,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,913,877,766. This represents a 1.42 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Lb 2018 Gst Trust acquired 607,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $111.39 per share, for a total transaction of $67,694,487.75. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 621,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,257,178.06. This trade represents a 4,331.92 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on APO shares. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $196.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 7th. TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $214.00 to $144.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $177.00 to $139.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Raymond James assumed coverage on Apollo Global Management in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $173.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Apollo Global Management from $170.00 to $131.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.00.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Apollo Global Management

Apollo Global Management Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:APO opened at $137.52 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 12-month low of $95.11 and a 12-month high of $189.49. The business has a 50 day moving average of $133.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $153.10. The company has a market capitalization of $78.45 billion, a PE ratio of 18.81, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.66.

Apollo Global Management Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th were paid a $0.4625 dividend. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 18th. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.31%.

About Apollo Global Management

(Free Report)

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity, infrastructure, secondaries and real estate markets. The firm prefers to invest in private and public markets. The firm’s private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth, venture capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Global Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Global Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.