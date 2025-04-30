Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) Shares Purchased by Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report) by 52.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 138,590 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,963 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $15,158,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vista Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Howmet Aerospace in the fourth quarter valued at $531,000. Genesis Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the 4th quarter worth about $249,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the 4th quarter worth about $289,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 303.1% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,199,000 after purchasing an additional 8,241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 150.5% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 10,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 6,433 shares in the last quarter. 90.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HWM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $124.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Benchmark lifted their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $85.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $118.00 price target (down previously from $132.00) on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.06.

Howmet Aerospace Stock Performance

NYSE HWM opened at $137.49 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The business’s 50 day moving average is $127.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.76, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.25. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.37 and a 12-month high of $140.55.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 15.55% and a return on equity of 25.74%. Research analysts expect that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

Howmet Aerospace Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 9th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 9th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.29%. Howmet Aerospace’s payout ratio is 14.18%.

Howmet Aerospace Company Profile

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

