Becker Capital Management Inc. Buys Shares of 217,878 The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR)

Becker Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 217,878 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,550,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Bank grew its position in Timken by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 57,571 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,109,000 after buying an additional 2,903 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Timken by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 611,513 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,644,000 after acquiring an additional 98,827 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Timken by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 525,612 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,513,000 after acquiring an additional 71,505 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Timken by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,295,126 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $92,433,000 after purchasing an additional 3,594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Timken by 63.9% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 4,061 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 1,584 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.08% of the company’s stock.

TKR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Timken from $91.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Bank of America raised Timken from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $73.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Timken from $94.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price target (down from $90.00) on shares of Timken in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Timken from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.91.

Shares of TKR stock opened at $65.23 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business’s fifty day moving average is $69.82 and its 200 day moving average is $75.06. The stock has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.07, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.28. The Timken Company has a twelve month low of $56.20 and a twelve month high of $94.71.

Timken (NYSE:TKR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.08. Timken had a return on equity of 13.93% and a net margin of 7.71%. Research analysts expect that The Timken Company will post 5.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th were issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 25th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Timken’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.25%.

In other news, CFO Philip D. Fracassa sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.50, for a total transaction of $407,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 90,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,379,091.50. This represents a 5.23 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 8.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and sells engineered bearings and industrial motion products, and related services in the United States and internationally. The company's Engineered Bearings segment provides various bearing products, including tapered, spherical, and cylindrical roller bearings; plain bearings, metal-polymer bearings, and rod end bearings; radial, angular, and precision ball bearings; thrust and specialty ball bearings; journal bearings; and housed or mounted bearings.

