The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Raises Stake in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 307.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 653,438 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 492,964 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.05% of Arista Networks worth $72,229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ANET. Caitlin John LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 174.7% during the 4th quarter. Caitlin John LLC now owns 239 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its position in Arista Networks by 335.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 248 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. New Millennium Group LLC grew its holdings in Arista Networks by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. New Millennium Group LLC now owns 260 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Arista Networks by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 264 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont raised its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 264 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. 82.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Erste Group Bank lowered Arista Networks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Arista Networks from $130.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Rosenblatt Securities raised Arista Networks from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group raised Arista Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $112.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.43.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Arista Networks news, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.02, for a total transaction of $896,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 155,784 shares in the company, valued at $17,450,923.68. The trade was a 4.88 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 138,351 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.88, for a total transaction of $12,988,391.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 92,641 shares in the company, valued at $8,697,137.08. The trade was a 59.89 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 412,355 shares of company stock valued at $39,446,799 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.54% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks Stock Up 3.1 %

ANET opened at $80.74 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $101.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.30. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.43 and a 52 week high of $133.58. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.01.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The technology company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 29.91% and a net margin of 40.72%. Sell-side analysts expect that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

About Arista Networks

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

