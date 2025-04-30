Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust Acquires 2,391 Shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust increased its holdings in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Free Report) by 768.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,702 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,391 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust’s holdings in United Therapeutics were worth $953,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in United Therapeutics by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,090 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in United Therapeutics by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 663 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Anchor Investment Management LLC grew its stake in United Therapeutics by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 280 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its holdings in United Therapeutics by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 1,974 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $697,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,108 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,214,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. 94.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UTHR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their price objective on United Therapeutics from $415.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of United Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 17th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $425.00 price objective on shares of United Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Bank of America raised shares of United Therapeutics from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $314.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, April 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $357.00 to $355.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $390.17.

United Therapeutics Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ UTHR opened at $300.76 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $13.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $305.66 and its 200 day moving average is $345.68. United Therapeutics Co. has a 1-year low of $233.31 and a 1-year high of $417.82.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The biotechnology company reported $6.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.10 by $0.09. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 40.31% and a return on equity of 19.22%. The firm had revenue of $735.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $734.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.36 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that United Therapeutics Co. will post 24.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Tommy G. Thompson sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.80, for a total value of $797,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,703,424. This trade represents a 22.77 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Michael Benkowitz sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.06, for a total transaction of $3,480,600.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 2,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $896,950.62. This represents a 79.51 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 74,500 shares of company stock valued at $24,472,050. 11.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About United Therapeutics

(Free Report)

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Remodulin (treprostinil) injection to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

