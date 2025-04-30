California State Teachers Retirement System Trims Stock Holdings in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

California State Teachers Retirement System decreased its holdings in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 227,611 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 9,199 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $71,936,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in Quanta Services by 85.0% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 4,752 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,502,000 after acquiring an additional 2,184 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Quanta Services by 5.6% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 207,720 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $61,932,000 after buying an additional 11,012 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 34.0% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 7,206 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,148,000 after acquiring an additional 1,830 shares during the period. Allstate Corp bought a new stake in Quanta Services during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,357,000. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Quanta Services by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,573 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,554,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. 90.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Quanta Services alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

PWR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Quanta Services in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Daiwa America raised Quanta Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Quanta Services from $366.00 to $342.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Quanta Services from $398.00 to $324.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Quanta Services from $297.00 to $323.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $321.70.

Quanta Services Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of PWR stock opened at $292.74 on Wednesday. Quanta Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $227.08 and a twelve month high of $365.88. The stock has a market cap of $43.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $262.08 and a 200 day moving average of $300.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The construction company reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.12. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.82% and a return on equity of 18.00%. The firm had revenue of $6.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.61 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 9.34 EPS for the current year.

Quanta Services Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 3rd were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 3rd. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.63%.

About Quanta Services

(Free Report)

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company’s Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Quanta Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanta Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.