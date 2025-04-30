Aquatic Capital Management LLC Has $1.67 Million Position in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Aquatic Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Free Report) by 16.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,123 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,577 shares during the quarter. Aquatic Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $1,665,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc raised its position in shares of Paycom Software by 746.7% during the fourth quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 127 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Paycom Software during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Paycom Software by 635.7% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 206 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 352 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in shares of Paycom Software during the third quarter worth $79,000. 87.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Paycom Software Stock Performance

PAYC stock opened at $229.02 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.97. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 52-week low of $139.50 and a 52-week high of $242.74. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $215.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $211.18.

Paycom Software Announces Dividend

Paycom Software ( NYSE:PAYC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The software maker reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.03. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 33.53% and a net margin of 26.66%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th were paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 10th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Paycom Software’s payout ratio is presently 16.85%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on PAYC. KeyCorp raised shares of Paycom Software from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $245.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Paycom Software from $234.00 to $221.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Barclays cut their price target on Paycom Software from $229.00 to $221.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $191.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Paycom Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $212.80.

Insider Activity

In other Paycom Software news, insider Bradley Scott Smith sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.01, for a total value of $603,030.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,733 shares in the company, valued at $5,775,620.33. The trade was a 9.45 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director J C. Watts, Jr. sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.22, for a total value of $109,110.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,686,840.60. The trade was a 6.08 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,100 shares of company stock valued at $1,476,024 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

Paycom Software Profile

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

