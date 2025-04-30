Boothbay Fund Management LLC Has $835,000 Holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Boothbay Fund Management LLC decreased its position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 85.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,711 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 27,038 shares during the quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $835,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sierra Ocean LLC bought a new stake in Digital Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Fairway Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Digital Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in Digital Realty Trust by 480.6% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 209 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centricity Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Digital Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. 99.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DLR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $208.00 to $206.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $147.00 to $205.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $142.00 to $139.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $185.00 to $194.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $183.05.

Digital Realty Trust Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of DLR stock opened at $159.93 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $149.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $167.66. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $129.95 and a 1 year high of $198.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $53.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.92.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.04. Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.97% and a net margin of 10.85%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.67 EPS. Digital Realty Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Digital Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th were issued a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 456.07%.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

