Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CIGI) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $161.80.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CIGI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Colliers International Group from $167.00 to $142.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Cibc World Mkts raised shares of Colliers International Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Colliers International Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Colliers International Group in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, National Bankshares decreased their target price on Colliers International Group from $182.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 7th.

Get Colliers International Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Colliers International Group

Institutional Trading of Colliers International Group

Colliers International Group Trading Up 0.6 %

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Colliers International Group by 1,752.9% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Colliers International Group by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Tobam boosted its stake in shares of Colliers International Group by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Tobam now owns 913 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Colliers International Group during the fourth quarter worth $145,000. Finally, Central Pacific Bank Trust Division raised its position in Colliers International Group by 10.0% in the first quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 1,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CIGI opened at $117.96 on Wednesday. Colliers International Group has a 52 week low of $100.86 and a 52 week high of $156.96. The company’s 50 day moving average is $119.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $134.96. The company has a market cap of $5.82 billion, a PE ratio of 36.98 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CIGI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.40 by ($0.53). Colliers International Group had a net margin of 3.35% and a return on equity of 20.38%. Equities analysts predict that Colliers International Group will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Colliers International Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Colliers International Group Inc provides commercial real estate professional and investment management services to corporate and institutional clients in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers outsourcing and advisory services, such as engineering and project management, property management, valuation, and other services, as well as loan servicing for commercial real estate clients.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Colliers International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colliers International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.