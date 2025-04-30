Brokerages Set BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) Price Target at $37.19

Shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eighteen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $37.19.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on BorgWarner from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $42.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of BorgWarner from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of BorgWarner from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th.

BWA stock opened at $28.91 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.20. The company has a market capitalization of $6.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.22, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. BorgWarner has a fifty-two week low of $24.40 and a fifty-two week high of $38.23.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The auto parts company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.08. BorgWarner had a net margin of 2.40% and a return on equity of 15.93%. Sell-side analysts predict that BorgWarner will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd. BorgWarner’s payout ratio is 30.77%.

In other BorgWarner news, CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 8,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.07, for a total value of $249,581.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 242,257 shares in the company, valued at $7,284,667.99. This represents a 3.31 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Tania Wingfield sold 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.79, for a total transaction of $690,960.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,125,976.90. This represents a 38.03 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 45,800 shares of company stock worth $1,347,701. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 133.4% in the 1st quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. now owns 915 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC grew its position in BorgWarner by 1,515.0% in the fourth quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 969 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 909 shares in the last quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of BorgWarner during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 31.3% during the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,435 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 596.1% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,601 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,371 shares in the last quarter. 95.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BorgWarner Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery heaters, and battery charging.

