Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Shares Acquired by Unisphere Establishment

Unisphere Establishment boosted its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 52.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 148,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,000 shares during the quarter. Unisphere Establishment’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $12,774,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 58.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 62,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,410,000 after purchasing an additional 23,223 shares during the last quarter. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 45.3% during the 4th quarter. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC now owns 63,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,482,000 after acquiring an additional 19,870 shares in the last quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 358.8% during the 4th quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC now owns 38,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,346,000 after acquiring an additional 30,420 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S during the 4th quarter worth about $86,000. Finally, Talbot Financial LLC acquired a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S during the 4th quarter worth about $4,066,000. 11.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently issued reports on NVO. UBS Group raised Novo Nordisk A/S from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. BNP Paribas started coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets raised Novo Nordisk A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Novo Nordisk A/S currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.00.

NVO stock opened at $65.12 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.85. The company has a market capitalization of $292.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.79, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.61. Novo Nordisk A/S has a twelve month low of $57.00 and a twelve month high of $148.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.03. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 34.81% and a return on equity of 84.68%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 8th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st were given a $0.7874 dividend. This is an increase from Novo Nordisk A/S’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st. This represents a yield of 1.2%. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio is 49.54%.

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

