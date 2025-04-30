One68 Global Capital LLC Acquires New Holdings in HashiCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCP)

One68 Global Capital LLC acquired a new stake in HashiCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCP – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 79,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,723,000. HashiCorp comprises approximately 1.4% of One68 Global Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in HashiCorp by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,350,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,347,000 after purchasing an additional 611,447 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in HashiCorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $161,190,000. Westchester Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in HashiCorp by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC now owns 3,217,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,076,000 after buying an additional 17,321 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in HashiCorp by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,585,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,465,000 after acquiring an additional 63,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpine Associates Management Inc. grew its position in HashiCorp by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. now owns 2,394,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,928,000 after acquiring an additional 252,700 shares in the last quarter. 86.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get HashiCorp alerts:

HashiCorp Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HCP opened at $34.78 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $34.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.02 and a beta of 1.18. HashiCorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.42 and a 52-week high of $34.85.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of HashiCorp in a research note on Friday, April 25th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

View Our Latest Report on HashiCorp

About HashiCorp

(Free Report)

HashiCorp, Inc engages in the provision of multi-cloud infrastructure automation solutions worldwide. The company offers infrastructure provisioning products, including Terraform, that enables IT operations teams to apply an Infrastructure-as-Code approach, where processes and configuration required to support applications are codified and automated instead of being manual and ticket-based; Packer, that provides a consistent way to define the process of transforming the raw source inputs into a production worthy artifact, across any environment or packaging format; and Vagrant, that allows teams to define how development environments are set up.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for HashiCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HashiCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.