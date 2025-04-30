24,876 Shares in JPMorgan Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIE) Acquired by Wise Wealth Partners

Wise Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIE – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 24,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,135,000. JPMorgan Income ETF comprises about 2.8% of Wise Wealth Partners’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Wise Wealth Partners owned 0.09% of JPMorgan Income ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of JPIE. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF during the third quarter worth $38,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF by 33.8% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in JPMorgan Income ETF by 86.9% in the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ADG Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $202,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:JPIE opened at $46.01 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $45.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.81. JPMorgan Income ETF has a 12-month low of $44.80 and a 12-month high of $46.43.

The JPMorgan Income ETF (JPIE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively-managed fund that allocates exposure among various fixed income markets and sectors. The fund seeks to provide yield with lower volatility and aims to generate monthly distributions.

