Wise Wealth Partners Invests $427,000 in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Wise Wealth Partners bought a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,011 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $427,000. iShares National Muni Bond ETF accounts for about 1.1% of Wise Wealth Partners’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 157.5% during the 4th quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 112,450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,979,000 after purchasing an additional 68,781 shares in the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $516,000. WealthCollab LLC grew its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. WealthCollab LLC now owns 49,209 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,243,000 after buying an additional 5,384 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 434,512 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,297,000 after acquiring an additional 67,438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valley Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Valley Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,855 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the last quarter.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA MUB opened at $104.38 on Wednesday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $100.29 and a twelve month high of $108.81. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.32.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

